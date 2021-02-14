Velas (VLX) Market Cap Achieves $90.19 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. Velas has a total market cap of $90.19 million and $1.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Velas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000474 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001288 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001455 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

