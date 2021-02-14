Veles (VLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $76,005.59

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $76,005.59 and approximately $242,997.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,329.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,794.88 or 0.03713834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.01 or 0.00436614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $662.20 or 0.01370168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00518462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00467415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00032822 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00333611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,393,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,283,353 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

