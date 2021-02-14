Veles (VLS) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Veles has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $64,370.16 and approximately $132,227.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,722.79 or 0.03674270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.16 or 0.00420493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.28 or 0.01401798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.35 or 0.00484881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.23 or 0.00444101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.23 or 0.00303329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,393,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,283,412 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

