Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Veoneer worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Veoneer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 43,120 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

VNE opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

