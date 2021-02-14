Verge (XVG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $44.27 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 57.8% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $44.27 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.40 or 0.00439939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,430,044,366 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

