Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth about $5,131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 70.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,068,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $53.98.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

