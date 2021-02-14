VeriCoin Trading 29% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $501,852.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,865.81 or 1.00097677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00106325 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,477,683 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.