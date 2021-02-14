VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Lifted by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 113.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,125 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for 3.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.22% of VeriSign worth $55,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,539,000 after acquiring an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in VeriSign by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,506,000 after acquiring an additional 102,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $202.39 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.21.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at $184,075,832.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $124,114.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,052,634.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,893. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.