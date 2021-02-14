Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,485 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.20% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $7,788,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 283,704 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 117,099 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

VET stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $855.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $14.71.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

