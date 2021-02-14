Veros Price Reaches $1.51 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Veros has a market cap of $1.86 million and $154.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veros has traded 80.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veros Profile

VRS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

