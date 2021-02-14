Veros (VRS) Price Down 62.6% This Week

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 148.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Veros coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00006107 BTC on major exchanges. Veros has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $200,371.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veros has traded down 62.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.24 or 0.00985115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053002 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.42 or 0.05408205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

