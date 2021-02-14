Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.72 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $47.65 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 181.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,153.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.52 or 0.03665738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.96 or 0.00419821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.24 or 0.01395957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.32 or 0.00488448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00456543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00030901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00302977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,736,372 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

