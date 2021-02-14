Vertcoin Price Up 308.7% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 139.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 308.7% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $58.41 million and $6.11 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,447.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.69 or 0.03718477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.31 or 0.00453626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.72 or 0.01427224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.14 or 0.00546313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $236.27 or 0.00477823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00034181 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00344554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002798 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,726,822 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.