Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the January 14th total of 6,710,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1,021.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 152,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 139,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $21.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

