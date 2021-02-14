VerusCoin Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $27.98 million and $11,871.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00280772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00091283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00078987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00097675 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00185306 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,731,749 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

