Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,279 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.30.

SPLK stock opened at $173.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.68. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

