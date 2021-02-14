Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 283 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,816,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.18.

Shares of TYL opened at $474.79 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $475.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

