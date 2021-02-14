Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 660 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH opened at $238.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $242.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.38 and its 200 day moving average is $200.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.