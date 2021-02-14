Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $47.16 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

