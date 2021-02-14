Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $68.00 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

