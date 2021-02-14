Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.97 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 321,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 199,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.20 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

