Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $57,076,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 349,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 338,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $58.33 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

