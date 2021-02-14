Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO opened at $1,146.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,209.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,182.55. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.