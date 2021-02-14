Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

NYSE:HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.