Vetri One Day Trading Volume Hits $718.00 (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Vetri has a market cap of $2.27 million and $718.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vetri token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vetri has traded 118.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00070399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.35 or 0.01024870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00053920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.64 or 0.05409860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Vetri Token Profile

Vetri (VLD) is a token. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,613,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

