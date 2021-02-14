Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $15.12 million and approximately $719,621.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00415899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,363 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

