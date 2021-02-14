VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481,794 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,684,000 after acquiring an additional 404,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,849,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,557,000 after acquiring an additional 158,542 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,192,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.26 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

