Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 708.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 63.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $355,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $245.42. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of -504.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.31.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $14,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock valued at $223,722,895. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.