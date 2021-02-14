Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,405 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Gentex worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

