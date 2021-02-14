Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 556,775 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,775 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of PG&E worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 299.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46,209,845 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its stake in PG&E by 3.3% during the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 40,981,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,949 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in PG&E by 34.0% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in PG&E by 552.0% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,657,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955,158 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

NYSE PCG opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.