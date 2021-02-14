Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 71,991 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $17,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTB opened at $41.77 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.53.

CTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

