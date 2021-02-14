Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Waters worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $283.95 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.