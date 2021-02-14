Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.19 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Chemed worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed by 18.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 487.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Chemed by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $509.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

