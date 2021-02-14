Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.64 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.