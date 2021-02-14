Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.17 Million Stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Afya worth $18,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth about $218,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Afya by 94.6% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Afya by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the period. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Afya alerts:

AFYA stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.