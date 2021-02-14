Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,731 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.00% of Wabash National worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Wabash National by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares in the last quarter.

WNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

WNC opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Also, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

