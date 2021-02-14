Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 114.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $199.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.20. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

