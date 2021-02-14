Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $18.26 Million in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 262,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 326,387 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,744,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,730,000 after acquiring an additional 197,761 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

