Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,814 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Group 1 Automotive worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 83,645 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,247 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $20,020,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.59.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $3,549,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

