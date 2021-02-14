Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292,383 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Gold Fields worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

