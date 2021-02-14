Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 110,409 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,409 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.01% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX opened at $9.00 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $416.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.66.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

