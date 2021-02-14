Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 146,701 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of TreeHouse Foods worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -494.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.