Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 158,001 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,001 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Ladder Capital worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,025,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock worth $3,671,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

