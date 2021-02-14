Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,480 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Hub Group worth $16,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 43,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $56.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

