Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 321,881 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of TTM Technologies worth $18,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

