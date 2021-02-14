Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 333,948 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,924,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333,948 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.82% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $17,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 496,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INN. Raymond James upped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of INN opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.