Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,958 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Ameren worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,711 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,738,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameren by 90.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after acquiring an additional 529,345 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Shares of AEE opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.