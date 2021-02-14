Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 742,965 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,965 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $16,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

