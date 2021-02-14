Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 939 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Equifax worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Equifax by 2,227.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Equifax by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Equifax by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Equifax by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX opened at $177.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average of $169.11. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

