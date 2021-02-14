Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of CONMED worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CONMED by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $6,053,000.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $122.84 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3,071.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $1,382,344.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

